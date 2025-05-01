Ukraine international bonds rally after Kyiv and Washington sign minerals deal

LONDON: Ukraine’s international debt rallied more than 1 cent on Thursday after Kyiv and Washington signed a deal that will give the United States preferential access to minerals in the country and fund investment reconstruction.

The 2036 bond gained 1.1 cents in the dollar to be bid at 50.56 cents, Tradeweb data showed, while the GDP-linked warrants added 1.4 cents to 71.71 cents.

The two countries signed the accord in Washington on Wednesday after months of sometimes fraught negotiations.