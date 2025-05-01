Thailand to seek tariffs similar to trade competitors, minister says

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to encounter temporary “air pockets” due to the impact of tariffs, the finance minister said on Thursday, and the country plans to negotiate to align its tariffs more closely with those of its trade competitors.

“No matter how much the tariff will end up, if it is at an equal level and equal to our competitors, it will not affect us,” Pichai Chunhavajira said at a ministry event.

“With our proposal, we should be at a point where we would get what we want,” he added.

Thailand is among Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s measures, facing a 36% tariff if a reduction can’t be negotiated before a U.S. moratorium expires in July.