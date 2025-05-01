AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
US has reached out to China to talk tariffs, state media says

Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 11:29am

BEIJING: The Trump administration has approached China seeking talks on U.S. President Donald Trump’s singling Beijing out for 145% tariffs, said Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

“The United States has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue,” Yuyuan Tantian said in a post published on its official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, on Wednesday said “as far as I know, there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the U.S. on tariffs”.

China’s factory activity falls sharply as Trump tariffs bite

Trump said in a U.S. media interview published last Friday that his administration was talking with China to reach a tariff deal and that China’s President Xi Jinping had called him. Beijing last week repeatedly denied such talks were taking place, accusing Washington of “misleading the public”.

