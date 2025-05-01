AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan is making a major push to become a global information technology powerhouse, advancing sweeping digital reforms in its tax and revenue systems.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s digital transformation, Sharif emphasised the government’s focus on attracting both local and foreign investment through digital innovation, including track-and-trace systems, digital invoicing, and AI-powered analytics.

“The world is recognising what Pakistani entrepreneurs have to offer,” PM Sharif said. “We have the talent, the vision, and now – the investment.”

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

The meeting assessed progress on the FBR’s reform agenda and discussed ways to boost investor interest, particularly in the tech-driven modernisation of the revenue sector.

PM Sharif ordered the immediate launch of a webinar to engage with potential IT investors and pitch opportunities within the FBR’s digital overhaul. He also stressed the importance of empowering Pakistani experts to deliver results globally.

“Pakistanis can shape not just our economy, but the global one,” he added. “If we empower our experts, the results will speak for themselves.”

He welcomed recent $700 million IT sector investment pledges at the Digital Investment Forum. He noted that Pakistan has top-tier professionals capable of outstanding outcomes if given the right platforms. He directed priority be given to engaging domestic investors, as sustainable growth depends on strong local investment.

The prime minister was also briefed on the phased rollout of the FBR’s digital initiatives and the investment opportunities they present.

