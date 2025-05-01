AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

US urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions after last week’s militant attack in IIOJK, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while expressing support to India in combating extremism and urging Pakistan to cooperate in probing the attack that killed more than two dozen people, the State Department said in separate statements after the calls. —Reuters

Zulfiqar Ahmad from Islamabad adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the United States to take a more assertive role in de-escalating the situation, urging Washington to press New Delhi to act with restraint.

The push for US intervention came during a high-level phone call between Prime Minister Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – the first official contact between Islamabad and the Trump administration since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The call, seen as diplomatically significant, followed a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Sharif received a call from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday evening, during which he outlined Pakistan’s perspective on the escalating situation in South Asia and voiced concern over what he termed India’s “escalatory and provocative” actions.

At the heart of Islamabad’s concerns is what Sharif described as New Delhi’s attempt to “weaponize water” – an obvious reference to India’s handling of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Sharif criticized India for what he called a unilateral approach to a bilateral accord that governs water distribution between the two countries. “Water is a lifeline for 240 million people in Pakistan,” Sharif said, warning that any disruption to its flow would carry dire consequences.

In a pointed rebuke of Indian allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, Sharif categorically denied any involvement, instead calling for a “transparent, credible, and neutral investigation” to determine the facts.

He warned that such accusations were aimed at derailing Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, which remain focused on combating groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) – many of which, he insisted, operate from Afghan territory.

Sharif also took the opportunity to underscore Pakistan’s long-standing cooperation with the United States, describing the bilateral relationship as one rooted in over seven decades of partnership.

He highlighted counterterrorism and economic development – especially in the minerals sector – as areas ripe for further collaboration. While condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” the prime minister reiterated the heavy toll Pakistan has paid in the global war on terror: over 90,000 lives lost and an estimated $152 billion in economic damages.

On the regional front, Sharif stressed that a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains essential to ensuring long-term stability in South Asia.

He warned that continued provocation from India risks undermining Pakistan’s domestic progress, particularly its recent economic reforms, which he claimed have begun to steer the country toward recovery.

Secretary Rubio, for his part, expressed appreciation for the candid exchange and reaffirmed the United States’ interest in promoting peace and stability across the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India Pakistan US IIOJK Trump administration Subrahmanyam Jaishankar PM Shehbaz Sharif Indian Foreign Minister US Secretary of State Marco Rubio de escalate tensions

Comments

200 characters

US urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories