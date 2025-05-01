AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Labour Day today

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Labour Day is being marked on Thursday (today) with a resolve to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

To mark the day, rallies and seminars will be organised to highlight the fundamental and basic rights of workers.

Labour Day is observed in memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police shot and killed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937.

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

Labour and trade bodies have chalked out special programmes to highlight the significance of the day. In the events on Thursday, tributes will be paid to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the labourers.

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes to raise awareness among the masses about the rights of the labourers and to express solidarity with this vital segment of the society.

The government has declared a public holiday on Thursday and all government and non-government organizations, factories and educational institutions would remain close.

Paying tributes to the working classes for their contributions to the development of the country, labour leaders called upon all the stakeholders to renew their pledges both at the individual and collective levels to ensure the welfare of the working classes by investing in their socio-economic and social well-being.

They emphasized that there must be no compromise on labourers’ rights, as prosperity for labourers meant prosperity for Pakistan. They said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country.

