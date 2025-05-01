Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 845 billion in April 2025 against the assigned target of Rs963 billion, reflecting a massive shortfall of Rs 118 billion.

Despite downward revision of tax collection target for 2024-25, the revenue shortfall of the FBR is increasing every month during current fiscal year.

The FBR has collected Rs 9,309 billion during July-April (2024-25) against the target of Rs 10,130 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 821 billion.

The shortfall has been increased from Rs 703 billion during July-March (2024-25) to Rs 821 billion during July-April (2024-25).

The government had downward revised the FBR’s annual tax collection target from Rs 12,913 billion to Rs 12,334 billion for 2024-25.

