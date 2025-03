ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 850 billion during February 2025 against the target of Rs 983 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 133 billion.

The provisional data for 2024-25 revealed that the FBR has collected Rs 7,346 billion during the first eight months (July-February) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 7,947 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 601 billion.

