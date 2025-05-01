PBF says nation ready to respond to any Indian misadventure

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) lauded the government of Pakistan for a “neutral” investigation into the killings of tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir

President PBF Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman while talking to BR said let’s see how India responded, but I think India seems to be more interested to building its case for Striking Pakistan, and if they did it, the Pakistani nation is full ready to respond.

Khawaja said we stand firmly with the Pakistan Armed Forces, adding that India's habit of blaming Pakistan every few years is no longer acceptable. "It has become their pattern to remain silent for a few years and then suddenly start pointing fingers at Pakistan again," he said. "Enough patience has been shown by Pakistan."

He advised to Indian media that instead of fanning the flames, they may need to bring down the temperature. “India must accept the fact that without a just solution to the Kashmir issue, peace is impossible”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) officials have disclosed that India now stands to incur trade losses amounting to approximately $1.14 billion due to restrictions on using Pakistani soil for trade activities after imposing ban announced in the meeting of National Security Committee.

They highlighted that India exported around $500 million worth of goods to Pakistan between April 2024 and January 2025, while imports from India stood at just $0.42 million.

Additionally, the forum pointed out that Indian goods transiting through Pakistan to Afghanistan estimated at about $640 million annually would also be disrupted, compounding India's trade losses.

PBF slammed India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the decision "ridiculous and detrimental" to stability in South Asia.

