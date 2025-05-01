AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

PBF says nation ready to respond to any Indian misadventure

N H Zuberi Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) lauded the government of Pakistan for a “neutral” investigation into the killings of tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir

President PBF Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman while talking to BR said let’s see how India responded, but I think India seems to be more interested to building its case for Striking Pakistan, and if they did it, the Pakistani nation is full ready to respond.

Khawaja said we stand firmly with the Pakistan Armed Forces, adding that India's habit of blaming Pakistan every few years is no longer acceptable. "It has become their pattern to remain silent for a few years and then suddenly start pointing fingers at Pakistan again," he said. "Enough patience has been shown by Pakistan."

He advised to Indian media that instead of fanning the flames, they may need to bring down the temperature. “India must accept the fact that without a just solution to the Kashmir issue, peace is impossible”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) officials have disclosed that India now stands to incur trade losses amounting to approximately $1.14 billion due to restrictions on using Pakistani soil for trade activities after imposing ban announced in the meeting of National Security Committee.

They highlighted that India exported around $500 million worth of goods to Pakistan between April 2024 and January 2025, while imports from India stood at just $0.42 million.

Additionally, the forum pointed out that Indian goods transiting through Pakistan to Afghanistan estimated at about $640 million annually would also be disrupted, compounding India's trade losses.

PBF slammed India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the decision "ridiculous and detrimental" to stability in South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India IIOJK PBF Pakistan armed forces Pakistan Business Forum Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman Pahalgam incident President PBF

