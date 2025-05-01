Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 held

KARACHI: Some six standout teams were awarded cash prizes totaling Rs 2.625 million to further develop and scale their climate innovation projects at the grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 - a national climate innovation programme. These included winners from both the growth and idea stages of the competition.

Hosted by SEED Ventures in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan serving as the Secretariat for the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), the event marked the conclusion of a six-month journey into circular economy entrepreneurship, spotlighting startups that view waste not as a problem but as a possibility.

The programme has redefined how entrepreneurship can contribute to climate resilience, demonstrating that circularity is not just a concept; it is a practical path to a cleaner, stronger, and more inclusive Pakistan.

The showcase brought together climate-focused startups, policymakers, and sustainability leaders to highlight innovative solutions for rethinking waste. With support through mentorship and business development, over 30 young ventures from across Pakistan turned environmental challenges into scalable, impact-driven businesses, tackling everything from e-waste and textiles to food scraps and agri by-products.

Lance Domm, British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his optimism during the event and said that it is inspiring to see how young Pakistanis are creating practical, scalable solutions to environmental challenges.

“2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 reflects the innovation and commitment our youth bring to building a greener, more sustainable future,” he added.

Tariq Ali Nizamani, MD of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, also lent his voice to the celebration. Speaking on the importance of youth-led climate action, he said that Pakistan’s climate journey cannot move forward without innovation and action from its youth. Initiatives like 2nd Life Pakistan empower young minds to turn environmental challenges into solutions that uplift communities and support inclusive green growth, he added. On the occasion, Shaista Ayesha CEO SEED Ventures and GM Unilever Pakistan, Van Nguyen Deputy Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan were also present.

