AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Wall Street tumbles as economy contracts

Reuters Published May 1, 2025

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes dropped on Wednesday after data showed the economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, deepening concerns around the impact of US tariffs and the global trade war.

The Commerce Department’s advance gross domestic product report took center stage on a data-packed day, showing a 0.3% contraction for the first quarter, compared with expectations for 0.3% growth according to economists polled by Reuters.

Private payrolls growth also slowed more than expected in April, while the personal consumption expenditure index - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - was broadly in line with expectations.

US consumer spending grew 1.8% after a robust 4% jump in the fourth quarter.

Wednesday’s reports join a series of data releases over the month that have pointed to an increasingly uncertain outlook for the US economy, as the fallout from the Trump administration’s steep tariffs and erratic trade policy take effect.

Traders are now pricing in a full percentage point interest rate cut from the Fed by the end of the year.

“The Fed has been very data dependent and they’re going to want to see some of this hard data like GDP and some of the labor market data really show signs of weakness,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

“We are starting to see a little bit of that, which is really why you’re seeing the market reacting the way it is today.”

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.69 points, or 0.54%, to 40,307.93, the S&P 500 lost 47.41 points, or 0.85%, to 5,513.42 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 212.90 points, or 1.23%, to 17,248.42.

Declines were broad-based, with most S&P 500 sectors in the red and the energy index leading losses with a 3% drop. The economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 fell 1.3%.

Meanwhile, “Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Microsoft fell 2.6% and 0.9% ahead of their results, due after markets close, that investors are watching closely for clarity on the outlook for the tech sector and AI-focused investments.

Fanning concerns about a pullback in investments into AI, Super Micro Computer cut its third-quarter forecasts due to delays in customer spending, while Snapchat parent Snap said it would not provide a second-quarter financial forecast. Their shares fell nearly 15% each.

Caterpillar slipped 0.7%, reversing premarket gains booked after its quarterly results.

Wall Street’s indexes recouped some ground this month after a sharp slump following the April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, but are still set for monthly declines.

The S&P 500 is poised to snap its best winning streak since November if losses hold through close.

Wednesday also marks 100 days since Trump took office. Erratic changes in trade policies and uncertainty have roiled markets over that period, offsetting initial optimism over the administration’s business-friendly policies.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 74 new lows.

