AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-01

China stocks dip ahead of long holiday

Reuters Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 06:17am

SHANGHAI: China stocks dipped on Wednesday as many traders were reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of the long Labour Day holiday, while data showed new export orders plummeted due to aggressive US tariffs.

But the Hong Kong market rose slightly, aided by a jump in tech stocks, and a rebound in property shares.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% for the session, but dropped 5% in April - the biggest monthly fall in 16 months.

China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, reflecting the impact of the US-China trade war, but the survey result also fuelled hopes for stronger government stimulus.

“We believe Beijing needs to take bolder moves,” Nomura Chief China economist Lu Ting wrote, estimating that 2.2% of China’s GDP will be directly hit by the tariffs. “Beijing has remained calmer than markets expected, but the risk is a worse-than-expected demand shock.”

“Government stabilisation efforts will keep growing, and there will be more willingness for listed companies to distribute dividends and buy back shares,” said Zheng Gang, strategist at Yingda Securities.

The brokerage recommends high-dividend blue-chips, consumer stocks and tech shares, betting they will benefit from Beijing’s policy to boost consumption and support homegrown technologies.

China’s artificial intelligence (AI) stocks jumped after Chinese President Xi Jinping used a visit to Shanghai on Tuesday to push for breakthroughs in AI.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks dip ahead of long holiday

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories