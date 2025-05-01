Country ready for ‘digital revolution’, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared on Wednesday that Pakistan is poised to take a leading role in the digital revolution, emphasising that the future of investment lies in technology.

Speaking at the close of the two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference, Dar said: Pakistan is ready. The future is digital. And we welcome the world to partner with us in building that future.

Dar, a former economic czar of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), underscored the growing significance of economic diplomacy, saying it was the key to revolutionising Pakistan’s trade and investment scene, especially within the booming IT sector. His message was clear: Pakistan is not just ready – it is eager for international collaboration to push its digital economy forward.

According to Dar, this forum is a game changer, not just for Pakistan but for the entire Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). “We are setting the stage for a future where global economies thrive through digital partnerships,” he said, emphasising the crucial role of collaboration in the DFDI initiative.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s commitment to world-class digital infrastructure is unwavering. The government is pouring investments into fiber-optic networks, cloud infrastructure, and digital platforms to ensure sustainability and scalability. “This is about building a digital backbone that will power Pakistan’s future as a leading digital nation.”

He said that industries such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and e-commerce are thriving, reshaping the economy and positioning the nation to compete globally, adding the digital services exports are becoming a cornerstone of the country’s economic strategy, with tech talent being exported worldwide.

Dar also highlighted the groundbreaking Digital Nation Pakistan Act, which is poised to revolutionise every sector, from governance to healthcare to education. He pointed out that Pakistan is not just participating in the digital transformation; it’s leading the way, shaping policies, proposing frameworks, and fostering innovation. Referring to the potential for digital growth in the region, he said “with a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion and over 800 million people, the DCO region is the perfect place for digital investment.”

Dar was not shy about calling for global attention, emphasising that Pakistan is offering a prime opportunity for investors. With investor-friendly policies, significant regulatory reforms, and a cost advantage of up to 70 per cent compared to North America, Pakistan is the ideal destination for digital business.

“The time to invest in Pakistan is now,” Dar urged. “This country is a market of scale, resilience, and untapped potential. We are open for digital business.”

As Pakistan gets ready to assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organisation in 2026, Dar reaffirmed the country’s commitment to shaping global digital policy and acting as a bridge between emerging markets and the global tech ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the turnout reflects rising international confidence in Pakistan’s digital potential, emphasising Pakistan’s 240 million-strong population and youthful workforce make it an ideal market for startups and foreign investors.

During a meeting with Deema AlYahya, the secretary general of the DCO, who called on him at PM Secretariat, Prime Minister Sharif said that the country’s most valuable asset is our youth and equipping them with digital skills and providing opportunities through innovation and investment is the top priority of his government.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to business-friendly policies and technology transfer, calling digital transformation “a revolution reshaping economies.”

AlYahya praised Pakistan’s efforts and called her participation in the forum’s inaugural session in Islamabad an honour.

