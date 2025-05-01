Zarea Limited unveils record growth, expansion plans

LAHORE: Zarea Limited, Pakistan’s fastest-growing B2B commodities marketplace, announced outstanding financial performance and major expansion initiatives during its corporate briefing session this week.

With robust growth indicators, strategic expansion, and a highly attractive valuation, Zarea is positioning itself as one of the most promising investment opportunities on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Exceptional Financial Performance:

• Net Revenue for 9MFY25 reached PKR 805 million, reflecting a 207% CAGR since FY21.

• Net Profit surged to PKR 454 million, recording a 233% CAGR.

• Return on Equity (ROE) stands at a strong 22%, among the highest in the PSX technology sector.

Attractive Valuation & Investment Upside:

• Zarea’s shares are currently trading at a P/E ratio of 6.81x, representing an 82% discount compared to the tech sector average of 37.92x.

• Based on financial performance, sector positioning, and peer benchmarking, a Buy stance has been recommended with a 12-month target price of PKR 30–32 per share, implying a potential upside of over 80% from current levels.

• With strong profitability and a growing cash base, future dividend payouts are also expected to commence, further enhancing total shareholder returns.

Robust Balance Sheet:

• Shareholders’ Equity rose to PKR 2.06 billion by 9MFY25.

• Asset base expanded from PKR 629 million in FY24 to PKR 2.1 billion in 9MFY25.

Strategic Growth Initiatives:

• Launch of Import Division for industrial procurement.

• Initiation of Export Division with a targeted $10 million in revenues over three years.

• Establishment of an in-house logistics arm to optimize delivery and service.

• Expansion into value-added agricultural processing.

• Major digital platform upgrades to enhance user experience and drive retention.

Regional Benchmarking:

Zarea is following a proven trajectory set by regional B2B unicorns such as Udaan and OfBusiness in India, both achieving multi-billion-dollar valuations through digital disruption of commodity procurement. With Pakistan’s commodities sector valued at over USD 20 billion, Zarea’s target to capture 1% market share over the next decade unlocks enormous potential for scale, valuation uplift, and regional leadership.

