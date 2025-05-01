AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

PAFST launched to strengthen food security, climate resilience

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

PESHAWAR: Senior government officials, development partners, researchers, and representatives from the private sector gathered on Wednesday for a consultation marking the inception of the Pakistan Alliance for Food Systems Transformation (PAFST).

The consultation was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

With nearly 8.4 million Pakistan’s population facing acute food insecurity and the agriculture sector under growing pressure from climate change, participants underscored the urgent need for a coordinated national platform to reform food systems.

Despite the National Food Security Policy of 2018 and Pakistan’s commitments under international agreements, progress has been slow, and gaps remain in integrating climate, nutrition, and food security efforts.

Responding to this challenge, PAFST is launched to deliberate on food systems transformation in alignment with national, regional and international policies. It brought together key stakeholders to support policy reforms, promote climate-smart agriculture, and improve access to affordable and nutritious food.

Furthermore, the event discussed competing political interests and demands, limited budgets, and tight timelines to strengthen food systems. The Alliance will also work to strengthen Pakistan’s voice in global food systems discussions, including those under the UN Food Systems Summit and climate negotiations.

The platform will be steered by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, with SDPI serving as the secretariat and GAIN providing advisory support.

The Alliance will focus on evidence based policy-making, market system improvements, climate resilience, and knowledge sharing, with a special emphasis on youth, women, and farmers.

