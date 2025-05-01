AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

Institutional reforms: SC hires sectoral specialists

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hired a team of sectoral specialists from the open market to drive institutional reforms.

The Unit, called “Reforms Implementation Support Unit (RISU)” will track reforms strategic initiatives and monitor progress of teams and institutions tasked by the Reform Core Group on behalf of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The creation of the unit will fast track the initiatives and will harmonise and synchronise progress. The Unit will also lead weekly and monthly stock take of progress.

The newly-engaged professionals include experts in information technology, change management and communication, and monitoring and evaluation (M&E). Their collective mandate is to introduce cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions, enhance stakeholder engagement, and implement transparent monitoring mechanisms aligned with global best practices.

The team will play a vital role in translating the chief justice’s reform agenda into action—leading digital transformation, strengthening communication with citizens, and establishing data-driven systems to track progress and improve institutional performance in line with the principles of accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

Working under the supervision of the Supreme Court’s designated oversight team and in collaboration with federal, provincial, and regional stakeholders, these professionals will contribute to long-term strategic planning and responsive reform implementation.

