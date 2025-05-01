Institutional reforms: SC hires sectoral specialists

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hired a team of sectoral specialists from the open market to drive institutional reforms.

The Unit, called “Reforms Implementation Support Unit (RISU)” will track reforms strategic initiatives and monitor progress of teams and institutions tasked by the Reform Core Group on behalf of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The creation of the unit will fast track the initiatives and will harmonise and synchronise progress. The Unit will also lead weekly and monthly stock take of progress.

The newly-engaged professionals include experts in information technology, change management and communication, and monitoring and evaluation (M&E). Their collective mandate is to introduce cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions, enhance stakeholder engagement, and implement transparent monitoring mechanisms aligned with global best practices.

The team will play a vital role in translating the chief justice’s reform agenda into action—leading digital transformation, strengthening communication with citizens, and establishing data-driven systems to track progress and improve institutional performance in line with the principles of accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

Working under the supervision of the Supreme Court’s designated oversight team and in collaboration with federal, provincial, and regional stakeholders, these professionals will contribute to long-term strategic planning and responsive reform implementation.

