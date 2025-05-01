Dar, US official discuss regional peace

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has conveyed Washington’s desire for de-escalation and that it will stay engaged with both countries on the evolving situation.

US Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

They exchanged views on recent regional developments, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Dar spoke with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares.

The DPM briefed him on recent regional developments, including Indian propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan, and placing Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a clear violation of international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security, he also conveyed Pakistan’s readiness for an independent and transparent investigation.

Albares appreciated Pakistan’s desire for peaceful settlement of the issue and welcomed its proposal for a transparent investigation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral fora.

