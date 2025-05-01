AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Gold prices drop significantly

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a significant drop on Wednesday, as the global market receded below $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost Rs3,400 and Rs2,915, reaching Rs345,800 per tola and Rs296,467 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Domestic silver prices fell by Rs70 and Rs50, settling at Rs3,427 per tola and Rs2,938 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

International market registered a noticeable decline by $34, bringing down the gold bullion value to $3,276 per ounce while silver was selling for over $32 per ounce.

