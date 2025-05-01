Economic revival: Bureaucracy, traders must change their mindset: FCCI

FAISALABAD: All patriotic segments including bureaucracy and the business community must change their mindset for the expeditious economic revival of Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the participants of 37th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar, he introduced Faisalabad and FCCI in addition to explaining the overall economic situation in the country.

He also responded to the question and queries of the participants and said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad but its industrial portfolio has been entirely changed during the last two decades with diversification.

“Now Faisalabad has a car assembly plant, in addition to the state-of-the-art pharmaceutical, food, confectionary, diaper and tile units which are not only catering to the domestic needs but are also exporting the surplus production”, he said and endorsed the “Economic Transformation Plan” which has potential to enhance exports up to $100bn by formulating tangible policies in consultation with the genuine stakeholders.

