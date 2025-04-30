AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed seen cutting policy rate by a full percentage point this year

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 07:43pm

Federal Reserve policymakers won’t take much signal from a decline in first-quarter U.S. GDP, but by June clearer signs of a faltering economy will move central bankers to resume cutting interest rates, ultimately by a full percentage point by the end of the year, traders bet on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy contracted by an annualized 0.3% last quarter, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday, as American businesses rushed to buy imported goods ahead of President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariffs. Consumer spending downshifted to a 1.8% pace from a 4% pace last quarter.

The report contained “clear signs that the economy already was fundamentally slowing” last quarter, economists at Pantheon Macro wrote. “A period of stagnation now likely lies ahead if the current set of tariffs is maintained, with recession the most likely outcome if the additional reciprocal tariffs are imposed in full in July.

US tariffs could push up inflation, slow growth: Fed official

Futures contracts that settle to the Fed’s policy rate continued to point to a start to Fed rate cuts in June, with a total of four quarter-point reductions likely, bringing the rate to the 3.25%-3.5% range by year-end.

Fed policymakers meet next week and are nearly universally expected to keep rates in their current 4.25%-4.5% range. Central bankers say they expect the tariffs to boost prices and slow the labor market, a difficult mix because the Fed can’t fight both problems at the same time.

US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

Fed seen cutting policy rate by a full percentage point this year

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 Index closes over 3% lower amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

FM Dar tells US envoy Pakistan will ‘safeguard national interests’ amid India tensions

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertiliser, seeds

Read more stories