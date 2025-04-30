AIRLINK 149.60 Decreased By ▼ -10.68 (-6.66%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.61%)
CPHL 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-5.95%)
FCCL 42.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.68%)
FFL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.48%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
HUBC 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-4.17%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.69%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.34%)
MLCF 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.63%)
OGDC 200.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-3.57%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.23%)
PAEL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.58%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.39%)
POWER 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.04%)
PPL 149.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-4.53%)
PRL 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.43%)
PTC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.25%)
SEARL 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.82%)
SSGC 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.95%)
SYM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.94%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.12%)
TRG 63.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.76%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,734 Decreased By -420.5 (-3.46%)
BR30 34,415 Decreased By -1452.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3802.1 (-3.31%)
KSE30 33,910 Decreased By -1356.9 (-3.85%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

BR Web Desk Published 30 Apr, 2025 12:48pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, May 05, 2025 to decide about the monetary policy, according to a SBP statement on Wednesday.

“Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day,” it said.

The central bank is expected to cut the key policy rate by 50bps to take it to 11.5%, as per a report of brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

In the last meeting on March 10, the central bank maintained the policy rate stable at 12%.

“The committee noted that inflation in February 2025 turned out lower than expectation, mainly due to a drop in food and energy prices.

“Notwithstanding this decline, the committee assessed the risks posed by the inherent volatility in these prices to the current declining trend in inflation. At the same time, core inflation is proving to be more persistent at an elevated level and thus uptick in the food and energy prices may lead to increase in inflation,” the MPC said in its statement then.

AHL in its report said given the sustained disinflationary trend and ample real interest rate cushion, there was still room for a measured rate cut to support economic recovery without undermining macroeconomic stability.

SBP MPC monetary policy State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee interest rates policy rate Monetary Policy Statement Key policy rate

Comments

200 characters

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Read more stories