Sunil Narine continues to deliver the goods for Kolkata

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 11:19am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Sunil Narine turns 37 next month and has been a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade but the Trinidadian is showing no signs of slowing down after delivering a match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Narine made his Kolkata debut in 2012, quickly impressing with his pinch-hitting ability and spin bowling, and both were on full display when he scored a breezy 27 and took 3-29 in a 14-run win against Delhi which rekindled their playoff hopes.

Chasing 205, hosts Delhi were cruising at 130-3 in 13 overs but Narine’s three-wicket burst turned the match on its head.

The spinner dismissed Axar Patel (43) and Faf du Plessis (62) and got rid of the dangerous Tristan Stubbs to derail Delhi’s chase.

“He’s been a champion bowler for this franchise,” Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane said after their fourth win in 10 matches.

“He’s been working really hard, coming early for the practice sessions, bowling for hours and hours in the nets.” Narine also ran out Capitals batter KL Rahul with a direct throw and was the obvious choice for player of the match. “He’s very active when he’s on the field,” team mate Andre Russell said of his fellow West Indian.

“A lot of guys maybe misjudge him. He’s a quiet individual when he is in a certain environment, where he’s not comfortable. “But on the park, he’s a leader. He’s been more talkative over the last five years, and it just goes to show that when you express yourself, you enjoy the game and your performance shows as well.”

Narine said pride kept him going.

India greats welcome ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

“I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team,” he said. “I always want to be able to give the captain an option that any time you’re in a pressure situation, you have someone - and that comes with hard work.”

Comments

