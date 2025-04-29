India greats welcome ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

BENGALURU: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the plaudits for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men’s Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals’ eight-wicket win.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls - the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century in 2013.

“Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings,” Tendulkar posted on social media.

“End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!” Suryavanshi blasted 11 sixes and seven boundaries as he took established international bowlers to the cleaners before walking off to a standing ovation.

“What were you doing at 14?!!” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. “This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid … Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine.”

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth, renowned as a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.

“At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream,” he wrote.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We’re witnessing the rise of a phenom.” Commentator Harsha Bhogle agreed with the 1983 World Cup winner’s assessment.

“He (Suryavanshi) is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on,” he added.

“This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.”