AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.17%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
CPHL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
FCCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.4%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PPL 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.66%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,032 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,951 Decreased By -112.7 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,924 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.31%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India greats welcome ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the plaudits for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men’s Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals’ eight-wicket win.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls - the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century in 2013.

“Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings,” Tendulkar posted on social media.

“End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!” Suryavanshi blasted 11 sixes and seven boundaries as he took established international bowlers to the cleaners before walking off to a standing ovation.

“What were you doing at 14?!!” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. “This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid … Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine.”

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth, renowned as a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.

“At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream,” he wrote.

Virat Kohli highlights importance of partnerships after Bengaluru top IPL table

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We’re witnessing the rise of a phenom.” Commentator Harsha Bhogle agreed with the 1983 World Cup winner’s assessment.

“He (Suryavanshi) is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on,” he added.

“This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.”

Sachin Tendulkar Chris Gayle Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket Rahul Dravid Gujarat Titans Krishnamachari Srikkanth Vaibhav Suryavanshi Harsha Bhogle

Comments

200 characters

India greats welcome ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories