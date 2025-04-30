AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

PSX posts strong recovery

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a strong recovery, driven by reports that the IMF Executive Board will meet on May 9 to consider Pakistan payments, alongside easing political tensions following the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision to halt the controversial canal project.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 808.28 points, or 0.71 percent to close at 114,872.18points on Tuesday compared to 114,064 points on Monday. Share trading volume at the ready counter also fell as overall 410 million shares changed hands as against 424 million shares in the previous session.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,065.49 points and closed at 12,154.23 points, which was 88.74 points or 0.74 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 329.176 million shares. BRIndex30 also increased by 101.32 points or 0.28 percent to settle at 35,867.56 points with a total volume was 191.499 million shares.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 19 billion up from Rs26.4 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization also increased by Rs 56billion to Rs 13.948 trillion. Out of 445 active scrips, 211 closed in positive and 183 in negative while the value of 51 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that stocks turned bullish after reports of IMF Executive Board to meet on May 9 to discuss SLA for new $1.3 billion RSF and first review of $7 billion EFF for approval of $1 billion disbursement. Easing political noise, US China Turkey urge to exercise restraint on Pak-India tensions, expected SBP policy easing played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 29 million shares and closed at Rs 1.26 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 7.81 with 14.8 million shares. At-Tahur Ltd. Ranked third with share trading of 14.7 million shares and it closed at Rs 70.98.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited the top gainers increasing by Rs 360.85 and Rs 97.61 respectively to close at Rs 3,969.39 and Rs 9,035.23,while Nestle Pakistan Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 103.17 and Rs 61.00 respectively to close at Rs 6,887.00 and Rs23,100.00.

Analysts at Topline said that the benchmark index saw significant ups and downs during the session. It dropped sharply by 1,128 points early in the day due to selling pressure, especially from leveraged investors. However, the market showed strong recovery in the second half, ending the session at 114,872 points, a gain of 808 points.

Market sentiment improved as margin related selling eased and investors began to buy quality stocks at lower levels. The recovery was mainly supported by key stocks like ENGROH, MARI, SYS, MCB, and SNGP. These names alone contributed around 760 points to the overall index gain, showing their strong impact on market movement.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,465.71 points, gaining 285.92 points or 1.29 percent, with a total turnover of 4.06 million.BR Cement Index ended the session at 9,449.00 points, up by 103.27 points or 1.10 percent, with a turnover of 53.56 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 33,104.88 points, rising 188.07 points or 0.57 percent, with a total turnover of 35.89 million.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index declined to 19,302.81 points, falling 169.52 points or 0.87 percent, with a turnover of 29.87 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index advanced to 11,230.70 points, increasing by 131.90 points or 1.19 percent, with a total turnover of 46.01 million.BR Technology & Communication Index recorded a strong gain, closing at 4,916.30 points, up 102.85 points or 2.14 percent, with a turnover of 48.75 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index Pakistan Stock Exchang

Comments

200 characters

PSX posts strong recovery

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories