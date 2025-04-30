AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Apr 30, 2025
World Print 2025-04-30

India arrests Northern Commander for 'security lapse'

Published 30 Apr, 2025

NEW DELHI: The Modi government has fired and arrested Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, following the failure of the controversial Pahalgam false flag operation, media reports said Tuesday.

Sources said General Kumar refused to initiate any retaliatory action against Pakistan in the aftermath, leading to the collapse of the Modi government’s broader plan.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has reportedly been taken into custody and flown to New Delhi under tight security protocols, according to informed sources.

Sources claim that the general officer was moved in an urgent and unusual manner via a specially designated vehicle and subsequently transported aboard a special aircraft to the Indian capital.

In New Delhi, the officer is expected to undergo “counselling” by the Army Chief, a step rarely undertaken unless serious concerns are involved. A high-profile military inquiry has reportedly been initiated following his arrival.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also ordered a formal investigation, sources further revealed. Military circles are abuzz with speculation that Lt Gen Kumar may be presented before a military court.

According to the sources, the Indian government has laid the blame for the operation’s failure, including major intelligence and security lapses, squarely on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Kumar. As per report, Indian Army Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma will assume command of the Northern Command on May 1.

Despite deploying nearly 700,000 troops from the army, paramilitary forces, police, and intelligence agencies, India’s security leadership failed to execute the Pahalgam operation as planned.

Lieutenant General Kumar is an alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and the National Defence Academy. Commissioned into the 1 Assam Regiment in June 1985, he went on to command the 59 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion (Assam), an infantry brigade and division along the Line of Control, and the White Knight Corps (16 Corps) under Northern Command.

He has held key instructional and staff positions, including assignments at the Infantry School in Mhow, the UN mission in Cambodia, and the Indian Army Training Team in Lesotho.

At the Indian Army Headquarters, he served as both additional director general and director general of military intelligence. He also previously held the post of Vice Chief of the Army Staff and Deputy Chief (Strategy).

Lieutenant General Kumar is also the honorary Colonel of the Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts. His academic credentials include training from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Higher Command Course, Mhow; and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Off the field, Kumar is a half-marathon runner, golf enthusiast, yoga practitioner, and an avid reader with numerous military papers published in professional journals. He is married to Asha Suchindra, an educationalist, and they have two children.

His military service has been recognised with several awards, including the Yudh Seva Medal (2014), Vishisht Seva Medal (2018), a bar to the Yudh Seva Medal (2019), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2022), and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2024).

