Pakistan Print 2025-04-30

Pakistan-UAE JCC session held: Welfare of Pakistani nationals in UAE discussed

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The second session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Consular Committee (JCC) was held Tuesday here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East), Shehryar Akbar Khan and Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Faisal Eissa Lutfi.

The two sides held comprehensive discussions on a range of consular matters of mutual interest. Key issues included the welfare of Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE, facilitation of visa processes, labour rights and enhanced cooperation in migration management.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the existing level of consular collaboration and highly praised the effectiveness of institutional mechanism to ensure timely and effective resolution of consular issues.

Recalling the upward trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations, reinforced by the recent high level visits of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on 27 February 2025 and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on 20-21 April 2025 to Pakistan, the Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) appreciated the UAE Government’s continued support for the Pakistani community, which serves as a strong bridge of friendship between the two countries. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening people-to-people exchanges with the UAE and highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue on consular affairs.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue close engagement through regular meetings of the JCC, with a view to enhancing mutual cooperation and ensuring the welfare of their respective nationals.

The meeting was held In a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the spirit of brotherhood and the strong historical ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistani nationals Pakistan and UAE Pakistan UAE JCC session Welfare of Pakistani nationals

