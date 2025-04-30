NTC working to protect domestic industry: Naeem Anwar

KARACHI: Chairman of the National Tariff Commission (NTC) Naeem Anwar stated that the NTC is working to protect the domestic industry, as well as, ensure consumer protection.

It regulates tariff determination, imposes anti-dumping duties, countervailing duties, and safeguard measures, and recommends policy measures to the government regarding tariff structures.

He made these remarks at a meeting of SITE Association of Industry. He was accompanied by Commission Member Muhammad Iqbal Tabish.

Naeem Anwar said that the NTC currently administers customs duties, regulatory duties, additional customs duties, countervailing duties, and anti-dumping duties. Anti-dumping duty is imposed for five years or more.

A pre-application counselling desk has also been established at the NTC office to facilitate the submission of applications by the concerned industries, eliminating the need to consult a lawyer.

He added that, in the past, the World Trade Organization (WTO) issued three policy guidelines and asked all member countries to implement them.

Under the first agreement, if a country sells its products at a lower price in another country, a duty may be imposed to cover the price difference and protect local industry. Under the second agreement, if a government subsidizes its goods to sell them at lower prices in another country, a countervailing duty can be imposed to prevent this practice. The third agreement relates to a sudden surge in imports and is called the Agreement on Safeguards. Under this agreement, duties can be imposed to control the import of specific products. In line with WTO directives, Pakistan has enacted laws to protect its local industries.

The Chairman further stated that an anti-dumping duty can be imposed within four months. The NTC team will visit the concerned industry and the relevant country to study price differences. If a subsidy is proven, a countervailing duty — like an anti-dumping duty — can be imposed for five years. Both anti-dumping and countervailing duties benefit exporters.

The NTC has so far protected around 50 to 60 domestic products. “In the current era of excessive tariffs between the USA and China, these laws will help protect Pakistani industries,” the NTC Chairman remarked.

However, SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi stated that SITE is the oldest and largest industrial area in Pakistan, contributing nearly US$2.8 billion in annual exports and accounting for 18% of national revenue.

He mentioned that, beyond tariffs, the high cost of utilities is a significant impediment to industrial progress, specifically citing that the electricity tariff of K-Electric is higher than in other cities of the country.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and former President of the SITE Association of Industry, Jawed Bilwani, on the occasion, cited many industries and brands that had shut down due to unfair trade practices and flawed duty structures. He said that the NTC’s role in protecting the industry is a positive step. He emphasised that China, with its economy of scale and even free electricity for industries, makes it practically impossible for Pakistan to compete under current conditions.

Bilwani suggested establishing a ‘Research Cell’ within the NTC to focus on the three types of trade remedy agreements — anti-dumping duties, countervailing duties, and safeguard measures — stating that this would have long-term benefits. He added that hiring professionals solely for research purposes would bring better expertise and in-depth knowledge, significantly aiding the Commission’s objectives. “We cannot survive unless we have strong, research-supported information,” he remarked.

Chairman of the Taxation & Trade Policy Committee, Riaz Uddin, also addressed the gathering. He noted that while tariffs are intended to protect domestic industries and regulate trade, structural flaws, weak enforcement, and political interference have led to market distortions, rent-seeking behaviour, and reduced competitiveness.

He highlighted several key issues stemming from inadequate tariff policies, flawed implementation, and lack of coordination among government departments. These include complexity, excessively high tariffs, inefficient protection mechanisms, misuse of safeguards, lack of authority, and arbitrary decision-making. He observed that with the advent of Trump-era super tariffs, the global trend has shifted from free trade under the WTO to a more protectionist regime.

Riaz Uddin recommended using trade and tariff policy as an instrument for trade promotion. He suggested capping the highest total customs duty at 15–20% for finished goods (excluding luxury items, vehicles, and non-essential imports), and reviewing and renegotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) — particularly with friendly countries — where the outcomes have negatively affected local industries due to improper negotiations. He also recommended harmonizing Pakistan’s tariffs with those of SAARC and ASEAN countries, noting that Pakistan's tariffs are currently higher than those of its regional peers.

Vice President Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Ehtesham Rais, Abdul Rasheed, Aman Naseem, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, and Haris Shakoor were also present.

