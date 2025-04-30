AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

‘All segments should be united for economic revival’

Press Release Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 06:22am

FAISALABAD: All patriotic segments including bureaucracy and the business community must change their mindset for the expeditious economic revival of Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the participants of 37th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar, he introduced Faisalabad and FCCI in addition to explaining the overall economic situation in the country.

He also responded to the question and queries of the participants and said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad but its industrial portfolio has been entirely changed during the last two decades with diversification.

“Now Faisalabad has a car assembly plant, in addition to the state-of-the-art pharmaceutical, food, confectionary, diaper and tile units which are not only catering to the domestic needs but are also exporting the surplus production,” he said and endorsed the “Economic Transformation Plan” which has potential to enhance exports up to $100bn by formulating tangible policies in consultation with the genuine stakeholders.

He underlined the need for consistent policies to achieve the ultimate objective of sustainable economic growth. He appreciated the efforts of the Federal Finance Minister and SIFC for the revival of the economy. Coordinator Capt Khalid Mahmood (Retd) offered vote of thanks on behalf of the NIPA Peshawar while President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara and Chief Instructor NIPA Peshawar Tariq Bakhtiar, exchanged shields of their respective organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCCI business community economic revival

