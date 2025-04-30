AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

Indian benchmarks surrender gains as Kashmir jitters offset trade deal optimism

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes erased gains to end flat on Tuesday as nervousness over tensions with Pakistan tempered optimism over a potential US trade deal.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.03% to 24,335.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.09% to 80,288.38. Both benchmarks rose about 0.5% in early trade.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said one of the first trade deals to be signed could be with India as soon as this week or the next. Indian officials on Tuesday also said that bilateral talks have made “positive progress.”

“Domestic equities are rejoicing the shift of funds to emerging markets like India from the US, along with the rising likelihood of a bilateral trade deal,” said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research, wealth management at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Foreign portfolio investors snapped up Indian stocks worth $4.1 billion over the last nine sessions, the longest buying streak since July 2023. The Nifty has risen 6.6% over this period.

“However, bouts of profit booking and increased volatility may emerge in the near term, given the market’s sensitivity to India-Pakistan tensions following last week’s deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir,” Hota said.

The Nifty volatility index has risen in four of the five sessions since the attack on April 22 to 17.37.

On Tuesday, eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses. The broader mid- and small-caps rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, auto parts makers Samvardhana Motherson advanced 0.8% and Sona BLW jumped 6.2% after the US commerce secretary said President Donald Trump will move to reduce the impact of auto tariffs.

Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 2.3%, adding to its 5.3% jump to a six-month high on Monday, following better-than-expected quarterly results. The stock has logged its best two-day rally in 15 months.

trade deal Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks surrender gains as Kashmir jitters offset trade deal optimism

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories