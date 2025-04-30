AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
2025-04-30

Mills show little interest in fresh buying

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the first consignment of Phutti for the 2025-26 agricultural season was dispatched from Tando Bago in Lower Sindh to Burewala marking the start of the new cotton trade season. The shipment, priced at Rs 8,500 per 40 kg, signals early market trends for the upcoming harvest season.

He also told that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 5 per kg and was available at Rs 333 per kg.

