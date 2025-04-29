AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB launches country’s largest cricket talent hunt program

BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2025 08:12pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the largest cricket talent hunt program in the country’s history, with 1,847 schools and colleges registered nationwide as of April 29.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots cricket by engaging educational institutions across Pakistan. According to the PCB, schools and colleges have until May 10 to register via the official portal.

Once registered, each institution will have one month to enlist their players.

PCB takes major step towards promoting quality domestic cricket

PCB Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, said the response so far has been highly encouraging.

He noted that the program is designed to identify emerging talent and reinforce the role of school and college cricket in developing the sport nationally.

The PCB says the effort aligns with its long-term objective of building a robust cricketing structure from the ground up.

PCB talent hunt program PCB talent hunt program

Comments

200 characters

PCB launches country’s largest cricket talent hunt program

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan tells UN it has evidence of ‘regional adversaries’ sponsoring Jaffar Express attack

Oil prices fall 2% to 2-week low as trade war concerns dampen demand outlook

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Read more stories