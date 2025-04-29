PCB launches country’s largest cricket talent hunt program

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the largest cricket talent hunt program in the country’s history, with 1,847 schools and colleges registered nationwide as of April 29.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots cricket by engaging educational institutions across Pakistan. According to the PCB, schools and colleges have until May 10 to register via the official portal.

Once registered, each institution will have one month to enlist their players.

PCB Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, said the response so far has been highly encouraging.

He noted that the program is designed to identify emerging talent and reinforce the role of school and college cricket in developing the sport nationally.

The PCB says the effort aligns with its long-term objective of building a robust cricketing structure from the ground up.