Sports Print 2024-06-25

PCB takes major step towards promoting quality domestic cricket

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: Emphasizing the promotion of quality domestic cricket at all levels, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that various tournaments would be consistently organized from the club levels to the national level.

“Promising players must be groomed professionally and excellent coaches should train the new talent to enhance their skills,” Naqvi said, adding: “Performance, fitness and merit will be the key criteria for advancing players.”

The PCB chairman was chairing a meeting regarding the quality of domestic cricket, here at the National Cricket Academy on Monday. The meeting, which lasted for three hours, focused on strengthening domestic cricket. Chairman Naqvi gave in-principle approval to the plan aimed at promoting quality domestic cricket.

COO PCB, Salman Naseer, CFO PCB, Javed Murtaza and directors of International Cricket, High Performance Centers, Domestic Cricket, PSL, Commercial and others attended the meeting. The participants also decided to improve the standard of coaching in the upcoming domestic cricket season and to review the domestic contracts. A master coach will be appointed to train domestic cricket coaches. It was also discussed that players must participate in domestic cricket tournaments to be considered for the national team selection.

Furthermore, the selection criteria for the national team will be strictly based on performance and fitness showcased in the domestic events. A mutual agreement over zero compromise on merit, performance, and fitness was reached. It was decided in the meeting to hold tournaments for all three formats of the game to promote quality domestic cricket in the 2024-25 season.

The chairman also highlighted the need for urgent efforts to unearth new talent at the grassroots level. He reiterated that investment in new talent will promote cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the domestic cricket structures of various high-performing cricket nations.

