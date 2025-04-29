Three terrorists killed in security operation in Balochistan’s Turbat: ISPR

Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Turbat area of Kech district, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. After an intense exchange of fire, three militants were “successfully neutralised.”

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed individuals, who were reportedly involved in attacks against law enforcement agencies and civilians, the ISPR added.

A sanitisation operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threat in the area.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan and will continue efforts to prevent any attempts to sabotage it.

Earlier this week, security forces killed 54 terrorists, the highest in a single engagement, in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said.

The ISPR reported that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the Hassan Khel area in North Waziristan but were intercepted and neutralised by a swift response from Pakistani forces. During the operation, a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists.

According to intelligence reports cited by ISPR, the militants were acting under the directives of their “foreign handlers” and were planning major terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.