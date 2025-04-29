AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Merck to invest $1 billion in new Delaware plant to boost US manufacturing

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 04:15pm

US drugmaker Merck said on Tuesday it is investing $1 billion in a new Delaware plant to expand domestic production as it prepares to deal with President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The new facility will produce biologic drugs and Keytruda, becoming Merck’s first in-house U.S. site to make the blockbuster cancer treatment, the company said.

Merck said last week its biggest tariff exposure is through Keytruda and it has enough U.S. inventory for this year. It estimated $200 million in additional costs for the levies implemented to date.

The company expects labs at the new facility to be fully operational by 2028 and produce experimental drugs by 2030.

The new plant would create at least 500 full-time jobs and about 4,000 construction vacancies, the company said.

Merck opened a $1 billion facility at its North Carolina site last month to boost U.S. production.

The Trump administration has been putting pressure on U.S. drugmakers to move their medicine production to the country and announced probes into drug imports that set the stage for levies in the sector.

U.S. drugmakers, including Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, have recently announced additional investments to boost domestic production amid the tariff threat.

drugmaker US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs Merck

Comments

200 characters

Merck to invest $1 billion in new Delaware plant to boost US manufacturing

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

DG ISPR to hold press conference at 6:30pm amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Thursday, May 1

Read more stories