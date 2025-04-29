Adcom Leo Burnett wins big at this year’s Effie Pakistan Awards

It picked up the highest number of awards- 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 2 Bronze Effies, before being crowned the Agency Network of the Year.
The wins go beyond numbers, making a significant impact in multiple categories like tech, fashion, agri and telecom and across various touch-points. From driving innovation with Samsung, evolving a unique fashion narrative for Alkaram, to celebrating local talent with PTCL, we’ve focused on creating work that resonates.
Imran Syed, CEO of Adcom, says these are vulnerable, ever-evolving times which require work to be more impactful than ever. “We’re here to help brands show up with purpose — authentic, valuable, and in tune with what matters today.” Syed is confident his team and clients share this vision. “All 235 of us are already focused on the next Effie Pakistan,” he added.
