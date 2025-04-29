AIRLINK 160.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-2.47%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.32%)
CPHL 86.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.54%)
FCCL 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.44%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
FLYNG 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.63%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
KOSM 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
MLCF 69.01 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.82%)
OGDC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.48%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PAEL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.65%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
PPL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.22%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.82%)
SEARL 85.08 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.61%)
SSGC 39.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.59%)
SYM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.33%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 70.9 (0.59%)
BR30 35,830 Increased By 63.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Business & Finance

Adcom Leo Burnett wins big at this year’s Effie Pakistan Awards

Sponsored Content Published 29 Apr, 2025 02:47pm

It picked up the highest number of awards- 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 2 Bronze Effies, before being crowned the Agency Network of the Year.

The wins go beyond numbers, making a significant impact in multiple categories like tech, fashion, agri and telecom and across various touch-points. From driving innovation with Samsung, evolving a unique fashion narrative for Alkaram, to celebrating local talent with PTCL, we’ve focused on creating work that resonates.

Imran Syed, CEO of Adcom, says these are vulnerable, ever-evolving times which require work to be more impactful than ever. “We’re here to help brands show up with purpose — authentic, valuable, and in tune with what matters today.” Syed is confident his team and clients share this vision. “All 235 of us are already focused on the next Effie Pakistan,” he added.

