MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukraine had not responded to many offers by Russia President Vladimir Putin to start direct peace negotiations, and that starting this process was Moscow’s primary focus, Russian news agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia could not respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire without settling all “nuances”, the agencies reported.