BYD breaks ground on Cambodian car factory, Chinese embassy says

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD broke ground on its Cambodia passenger vehicle factory on Monday, according to the Chinese embassy in Cambodia.

The new plant in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, with an annual production capacity of 10,000 vehicles, covers an area of 120,000 square meters and is expected to begin operations by the end of this year, the special economic zone said in a statement on its WeChat account on Monday.

BYD had received nearly 1,000 new energy vehicle orders in Cambodia in the first quarter, the statement said.