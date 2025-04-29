AIRLINK 158.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.68 (-3.45%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
CPHL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.26%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
HUBC 134.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
MLCF 68.26 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.69%)
OGDC 204.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.52%)
PACE 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
POWER 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-2.85%)
PRL 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
PTC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
SEARL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.87%)
SSGC 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.73%)
SYM 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 11,997 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,361 Decreased By -405.3 (-1.13%)
KSE100 113,825 Decreased By -238.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 34,869 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.47%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian Premier League hoping to expand to 94-game season, says chairman

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 12:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Indian Premier League is hoping to expand to a 94-match season in 2028 which would allow each of the 10 teams in the competition to play each other home and away, chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said.

The IPL was extended to 74 matches in the 2022 season, when the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans became the newest franchises to join the league.

Asked if the tournament would be further expanded in the next International Cricket Council FTP (Future Tours Programme) calendar beginning in 2028, Dhumal said discussions had begun with the world governing body and the Indian board (BCCI).

“Ideally, we’d want a larger window, or to maybe go from 74 games to 84 or 94 at some point. So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games,” Dhumal told ESPNCricinfo in an interview published on Monday.

“Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term… There’s been so much cricket.

“We (India) came back from Australia from a test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn’t make sense from going from 74 to 84 (in 2025), but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we’ll take that call.”

India greats welcome ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

The growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 leagues has strained cricket’s bloated calendar further, with the introduction of new competitions in recent years reducing the windows available for test and one-day cricket.

Some international players have chosen to retire from certain formats due to the demands of the schedule.

In research published by the Professional Cricketers Association last year, a majority of professionals in England and Wales expressed concern about the county cricket schedule.

BCCI Indian Premier League Arun Singh Dhumal

Comments

200 characters

Indian Premier League hoping to expand to 94-game season, says chairman

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Read more stories