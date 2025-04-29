AIRLINK 158.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-3.54%)
Sports

Williamson excited to represent Karachi Kings, reveals love for biryani, paratha

BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2025 12:43pm

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has expressed his excitement about joining Karachi Kings for the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, while also revealing his fondness for Pakistani cuisine.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show “Bakhabar Savera”, Williamson said he was looking forward to donning the Kings’ jersey in the second half of the tournament. The right-hander was picked by Karachi Kings in the supplementary category during the PSL 10 draft.

“We have got Warner as captain, who I know well and have played much with. I’m looking forward to joining him and the rest of the squad,” Williamson said.

Kane Williamson joins Karachi Kings for remainder of PSL 10

The former New Zealand captain also spoke about his culinary favourites from Pakistan, naming biryani and paratha at the top of the list.

“A favourite of mine and one that I’ve had on a number of occasions would be biryani. The breads here are outstanding—you’ve got to be careful if you have too many. I love a bit of paratha,” he added with a smile.

Williamson’s remarks have struck a chord with fans, strengthening the connection between local supporters and the Karachi Kings setup.

Karachi Kings, currently fourth on the points table with three wins from six matches, will resume their campaign on May 1 against Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

They will face Lahore Qalandars on May 4, Peshawar Zalmi on May 8, and defending champions Islamabad United on May 10.

