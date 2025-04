BANGKOK: Thailand has received 11.84 million foreign tourist arrivals so far this year, up 0.12% from the same period a year earlier, the Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

The arrivals included 1.6 million visitors from China, the ministry said.

Thailand plans to waive visas for more countries

The ministry is maintaining its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals at 38 million this year, despite a powerful earthquake in late March that caused deaths and damage in Bangkok.