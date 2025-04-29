AIRLINK 166.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.17%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.29%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-3.03%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.97%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,947 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,920 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.33%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks, FX climb as dollar struggles

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:25am

Emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, with the Malaysian ringgit and Taiwan dollar climbing to near six-month highs, as investors sold the US dollar in an absence of clear signs of de-escalation in global trade tensions.

Malaysia’s currency, which has gained over 3% this year, rose 0.6% to hit its highest level since late October, while the Taiwan dollar added 0.6% and was at its highest since November last year.

Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) fell by 1.9% in March after a 0.3% gain in the prior month, putting further pressure on the local central bank to lower interest rates in its upcoming policy meeting.

The US dollar struggled to recover from its steep losses and was last inching lower as investors continued to be confounded by shifting US trade policies.

Ringgit, rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

Adding to the confusion, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that it was up to China to take steps to de-escalate tariffs.

Market participants will also be watchful of global factory activity reports and a raft of economic data scheduled this week, including US employment, gross domestic product and core inflation that may give a first glimpse of whether Trump’s trade war is hitting home.

“The markets biggest concern is determining the fair price for the US Dollar. The drop in the US Dollar last night comes as markets position for a deluge of data at the end of the week,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Among other emerging Asia currencies, the Philippine peso , Thai baht and Singapore dollar were mostly trading upbeat.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is set to meet on Wednesday for its monetary policy meeting, where it is expected to deliver a quarter percentage point rate cut to support slowing growth in the country.

Equity markets in Asia were higher after investors retreated from safe-haven assets like bullion and the US dollar.

Shares in Singapore and Taiwan added 0.2% and 0.6%, while those in India and Jakarta gained 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

The island-country of Singapore is set to head to the polls on Saturday, with investors focused on assurances of policy continuity in the financial centre.

Bank of Thailand Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Asian stocks, FX climb as dollar struggles

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories