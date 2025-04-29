Volvo Cars to cut costs by $1.9bn as earnings drop

STOCKHOLM: Sweden-based Volvo Cars launched cost cuts of 18 billion Swedish crowns ($1.87 billion) on Tuesday as its operating profit fell heavily amid difficult market conditions for the automotive industry.

Operating profit at the company, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, was 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($197.55 million) for the January-March period against a year-earlier 4.7 billion crowns.

The cost cuts will include layoffs and a larger decrease in investments than earlier expected, the company said, adding that it had withdrawn its financial guidance for the next two years.