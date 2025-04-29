AIRLINK 166.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.17%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.29%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-3.03%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.97%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,947 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,920 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.33%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars to cut costs by $1.9bn as earnings drop

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:19am

STOCKHOLM: Sweden-based Volvo Cars launched cost cuts of 18 billion Swedish crowns ($1.87 billion) on Tuesday as its operating profit fell heavily amid difficult market conditions for the automotive industry.

Operating profit at the company, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, was 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($197.55 million) for the January-March period against a year-earlier 4.7 billion crowns.

Truck maker Volvo profit falls more than expected, cuts North America market outlook

The cost cuts will include layoffs and a larger decrease in investments than earlier expected, the company said, adding that it had withdrawn its financial guidance for the next two years.

Volvo

Comments

200 characters

Volvo Cars to cut costs by $1.9bn as earnings drop

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories