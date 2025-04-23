Truck maker Volvo profit falls more than expected, cuts North America market outlook

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and lowered its North America truck market outlook for 2025.

Volvo Cars braces for challenges in 2023 after quarterly profit falls

Operating profit was 13.26 billion crowns ($1.39 billion) against a year-earlier 18.16 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 14.82 billion.