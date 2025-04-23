AIRLINK 179.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.81%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CPHL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 28.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
MLCF 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
OGDC 215.71 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.14%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PPL 171.53 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.51%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.32%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
SEARL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.99%)
SSGC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
SYM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.75%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
WAVESAPP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,634 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,046 Decreased By -93.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 118,006 Decreased By -424.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 36,329 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.2%)
Business & Finance

Truck maker Volvo profit falls more than expected, cuts North America market outlook

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 11:13am

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and lowered its North America truck market outlook for 2025.

Operating profit was 13.26 billion crowns ($1.39 billion) against a year-earlier 18.16 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 14.82 billion.

