Novartis agrees to acquire Anthos for up to $3.1 billion

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire biopharma firm Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion.

Anthos was founded by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis in 2019 to develop, manufacture, and commercialize abelacimab, a treatment to prevent stroke and the recurrence of blood clots.

The transaction, expected to close in the first half of this year, will cost Novartis $925 million upfront with potential additional payment of up to $2.15 billion, the company said.

“With its deep roots in the cardiovascular space, Novartis is especially well positioned to advance abelacimab’s clinical development and bring this innovative product to healthcare providers and patients,” said Bill Meury, CEO at Anthos.

Reuters reported in December 2023 that Blackstone was exploring the sale of Anthos.