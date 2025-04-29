AIRLINK 166.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.17%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.29%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-3.03%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.97%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,947 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,920 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.33%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

  • First flight from Quetta, PK-7201, also departed at 10:AM carrying 170 pilgrims
BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:10am

The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia commenced on Tuesday with PIA flight PK-713 departing from Islamabad International Airport for Madinah.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki, and PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat bid farewell to the 442 pilgrims.

Moreover, the first Hajj flight from Quetta, PK-7201, also departed at 10:AM carrying 170 pilgrims.

Likewise, the first Hajj flight from Lahore, PK-747, will depart for Madinah at 10:PM carrying 323 passengers.

PIA will operate direct Hajj flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Quetta and will transport approximately 35,200 government-sponsored pilgrims to the Holy Land through more than 117 special flights.

PIA’s pre-Hajj operation will continue until May 31, while the post-Hajj operation will begin on June 10 and conclude on July 10.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials responsible for facilitating Hajj travel arrangements arrived at Jinnah International Airport on Monday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said the delegation will operate eight counters at Jinnah International Airport to process Hajj pilgrims.

Under the government Hajj scheme, 89,000 pilgrims will be transported to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah through 342 flights.

During the first 15 days of the operation, pilgrims will be flown directly to Madinah. The hajj flight operation will continue for 33 days.

The last Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on May 31.

PIA Hajj flight operation Hajj 2025

Comments

200 characters

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories