First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia commenced on Tuesday with PIA flight PK-713 departing from Islamabad International Airport for Madinah.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki, and PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat bid farewell to the 442 pilgrims.

Moreover, the first Hajj flight from Quetta, PK-7201, also departed at 10:AM carrying 170 pilgrims.

Likewise, the first Hajj flight from Lahore, PK-747, will depart for Madinah at 10:PM carrying 323 passengers.

PIA will operate direct Hajj flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Quetta and will transport approximately 35,200 government-sponsored pilgrims to the Holy Land through more than 117 special flights.

PIA’s pre-Hajj operation will continue until May 31, while the post-Hajj operation will begin on June 10 and conclude on July 10.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials responsible for facilitating Hajj travel arrangements arrived at Jinnah International Airport on Monday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said the delegation will operate eight counters at Jinnah International Airport to process Hajj pilgrims.

Under the government Hajj scheme, 89,000 pilgrims will be transported to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah through 342 flights.

During the first 15 days of the operation, pilgrims will be flown directly to Madinah. The hajj flight operation will continue for 33 days.

The last Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on May 31.