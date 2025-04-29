Hajj-2025 flight operation starts today

LAHORE: All is set for the Hajj flight operation to airlift intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia commencing from Tuesday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has completed all necessary arrangements for smooth operation of Hajj flights. On the first day of the Hajj flight operation, six flights will be operated, two from Lahore and one each from Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Multan.

Under the government Hajj scheme, 89,000 pilgrims will be transported to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah through 342 flights. During the first 15 days of the operation, pilgrims will be flown directly to Madinah. The hajj flight operation will continue for 33 days. The last Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on May 31.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has asked intending pilgrims to uphold national image during Hajj journey by strictly following Saudi laws.

In an interview, he advised pilgrims to strictly adhere to all rules, regulations and instructions issued by the Saudi authorities as these are designed for the smooth conduct of Hajj. He felicitated the pilgrims for being chosen for this sacred journey and said they also serve as ambassadors of their country. He advised them to remain fully focused on prayers during their stay at the Holy land.

About his recent visit to the Saudi Arabia, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf commended the arrangements made by the Saudi leadership for the guests of Allah. He highlighted their continued efforts in ensuring the comfort, safety and well-being of all the pilgrims. He also called upon pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Lahore General Hospital, Dr. M. Maqsood has advised those going to perform Hajj to begin regular walk and endurance exercises immediately to build stamina, enabling them to better cope with the harsh weather and physical exertion.

He emphasized that Pakistani performing Hajj are going to embrace a profound spiritual obligation, involving long walk and physically demanding rituals which may lead to fatigue, physical weakness and other health challenges.

Dr. M. Maqsood stressed that individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases or joint pain must pay extra attention to their health and carry essential medications and sufficient water during the pilgrimage. He highlighted that staying in Arafat and Muzdalifah, walking long distances, performing Tawaf and completing the Sa’i can be physically strenuous. Despite the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi authorities, the medical expert noted that elderly and chronically ill pilgrims may experience discomfort, breathlessness or anxiety due to overcrowding so, elderly pilgrims are strongly encouraged to take special care of their health in Hajj days.

Keeping in view the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia, he recommends that pilgrims must carry water, a wet towel and an umbrella at all times. Moreover, they should follow their doctors’ advice regarding daily medication for diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease and other health conditions to avoid medical emergency.

