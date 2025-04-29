Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified his recent remarks regarding war with India, stating that his words were misconstrued and taken out of context.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif said that during an interview with an international media outlet he was asked about the situation.

“I responded by saying that the next two to three days are crucial in the current situation. I did not say war would break out in two to three days, but I did say that the situation is critical and the threat of war is real,” Khawaja Asif said.

The defence minister said that the region is facing a significant threat, with troops stationed on both sides of Pak-India border. “We are mentally prepared for war and our three armed forces are ready to defend the country,” he added.

Kawaja Asif reiterated that if war is imposed upon Pakistan, the country will respond strongly. “We have the capability to give a befitting reply, and we will not hesitate to do so,” he warned.

The defence minister Pakistan will give a befitting response if its geographical boundaries are crossed.

“No one should have any doubt that if aggression is committed, a crushing response will be given.”

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan already offered for impartial inquiry into the Pahalgam incident but India has not responded yet. He said that the international community has been convinced that Pakistan wants impartial inquiry into the incident.

“We want to unmask the fabricated allegations against Pakistan under the garb of Pahalgam incident,” the defence minister.

Pakistan has vowed befitting response to any misadventure by India under the garb of Pahalgam false flag operation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Asif said that India has been trying to exit the Indus Waters Treaty for a long time, adding that Pakistan will not hesitate to respond if India takes any hostile action.

He made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty, which has the World Bank as a guarantor, does not allow India to make unilateral decisions. He said that the treaty will be a top agenda item in the upcoming National Security Committee meeting.