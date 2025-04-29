AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-29

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is likely to extend closing date of CASA-1000(South-Asia- Central Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project) for three years (until December 31, 2028) as some delays are witnessed in the infrastructure of the long-awaited project, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Recently, an Implementation Support Mission of World Bank visited the site of the project in Pakistan and held meetings with the contractors and NTDC officials.

The World Bank, along with other development partners including Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have made various commitments to the CASA-1000 project in the four CASA countries and are providing financing support for the implementation of this transformational regional power trade and integration project.

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

According to the Bank, the project continues to make progress on construction activities across the CASA-1000 transmission line in Afghanistan, with more than 102 towers erected since resumption of construction in December 2024. In Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic, the construction of CASA-1000 infrastructure has been completed. The subsystem testing of the High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) part has been completed between Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic, and the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter station was tested in early 2025, with the line now energised.

The Bank further noted significant progress made under CASA-1000 in Pakistan, where the overall progress of both the Nowshera Converter Station and Electrode Station is above 99 percent and is expected to be completed by August 2025.

The task team visited the Converter and Electrode Substations on April 11 and is grateful to NTDC for organising this site visit and showing the progress achieved. The transmission line connecting the Nowshera Substation to the electricity grid is 99 percent completed, with 375 towers completed out of 376, and the remaining tower is expected to be finalised by June 2025.

The work on stringing the HVDC transmission line is progressing, with 40 kilometres completed and this portion energised to keep it secure. Additionally, the 66kV line connecting the Electrode Substation has 48 towers completed out of 89, with the remaining work progressing well and expected to be completed by June 2025.

The sources said, the WB’s Mission submitted the following key findings and recommendations that require close attention and follow-up by Power Division and NTDC senior management: (i) interim solution for the Converter and Electrode Stations Maintenance. An interim solution is needed to take over the maintenance and upkeep of the converter and electrode stations. While the HVDC facilities are expected to be completed in approximately six months, the system will have to wait for its testing and commissioning until the Afghanistan line is completed. The PIU of CASA-1000 is working under the Owners Engineer (OE). Two possible scenarios are being reviewed for an interim solution: either to suspend the maintenance or to do a partial handover to the Implementation Sub Committee (ISC) for CASA-1000. A meeting with the contractor was held on April 16, 2025 to agree on the next steps. A preliminary proposal discussed by NTDC and the OE, is to proceed with a partial handover and keep three experts from Hitachi/Cobra at the site to provide maintenance and training to NTDC personnel. The OE has advised that the maintenance and upkeep of the facilities should be carried out by NTDC staff (after receiving training from M/s Hitachi) which must be confirmed by ISC NTDC. M/s Hitachi would provide limited resources and will largely have a supervisory role;

(ii) Project Extension: The current project closing date for Pakistan is December 31, 2025. Due to delays in the completion of CASA-1000 in Afghanistan, an extension to December 31, 2028, will be required. The other three CASA-1000 Countries (Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan) have already finalised their project extensions. NTDC submitted a letter to the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on March 26, 2025, requesting a three-year project extension. Consequently, a request from EAD is to be submitted to the Bank to restructure and extend the project;

(iii) Additional Financing: Currently, NTDC has sufficient financing from WB and ISDB to complete the physical infrastructure of the Converter, Electrode Stations and Transmission Lines. However, as the project goes into Operational Readiness in 2028, additional financing will be required as part of NTDC’s legal and technical obligations. The amount and timeline for this will be firmed up over the next fiscal year; and (iv) update information in STEP: It has been noted that the information on procurement activities in STEP is incomplete and not updated. NTDC has been requested to update the information in STEP by the end of December 2025. NTDC also agreed to hire a new Procurement Specialist, as this position recently became vacant following the resignation of the previous Procurement Specialist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank CASA 1000

Comments

200 characters

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories