AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-29

China, HK stocks flat

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks barely moved on Monday after Beijing pledged to stabilise capital markets without announcing fresh stimulus to counter the hefty US tariffs.

Buoyed by state-backed buying, the Chinese market has bounced roughly 8% since early April, when US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” slammed global shares.

But the rebound is losing steam in the absence of additional policy support from Beijing, or visibility on whether China and the US will begin trade talks, let alone reach a deal.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was roughly flat.

On Friday, China’s top policymakers pledged to support firms and workers most affected by the impact of triple-digit US tariffs and urged the country to prepare for the worst-case scenarios. The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo vowed to stabilise and invigorate capital markets, but no additional support measures were announced.

Beijing’s efforts have put a floor under Chinese shares, but extending the headroom requires either massive capital inflows, or “really good news to rebuild confidence” sapped by the Sino-US trade war, said Zheshang Securities strategist Wang Daqi.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not back President Donald Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were underway and said he did not know if the Trump had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beijing called on Washington to remove the tariffs to create space for talks, while also granting some exemptions on US imports from the 125% counter-tariffs.

Artificial intelligence shares listed on Shanghai’s STAR Market as well as chip-making stocks rose after Xi Jinping urged efforts to promote the development of AI and chip-making technologies.

Property shares tumbled on dashed hopes for fresh, imminent monetary easing.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks flat

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories