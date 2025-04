KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.871 billion and the number of lots traded was 48,708.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 29.652 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.235 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.224 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.580 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.341 billion), Silver (PKR 1.279 billion), SP 500 (PKR 463.983 million), Natural Gas (PKR 290.397 million), DJ (PKR 271.003 million), Copper (PKR 258.592 million), Brent (PKR 125.515 million), Palladium (PKR 78.952 million), Japan Equity (PKR 60.382 million) and Aluminum (PKR 9.387 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots amounting to PKR 24.245 million were traded.

